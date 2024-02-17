Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.98

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.98 and last traded at $109.94, with a volume of 30692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.55.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $617.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

