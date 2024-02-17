Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Increased by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. 5,029,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,725. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

