Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$22.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.88.

VET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.71. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.30 and a 52-week high of C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.97%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

