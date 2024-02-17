Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,265 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $422.20 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Read Our Latest Report on VRTX

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,934.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,195 shares of company stock worth $7,636,550. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.