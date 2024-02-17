Vicinity Centres Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:VCX)

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 19th.

Vicinity Centres Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vicinity Centres

In other Vicinity Centres news, insider Peter Huddle 1,167,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. 16.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.