Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNOM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy
Viper Energy Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.77. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.
Viper Energy Company Profile
Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viper Energy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.