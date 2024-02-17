Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,552,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Viper Energy by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.77. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

