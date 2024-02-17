Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Phillip Pang Sells 3,321 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of VIR opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $29.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
