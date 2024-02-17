Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Vontier has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Vontier Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $41.09 on Friday. Vontier has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,980,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,241,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 851,755 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

