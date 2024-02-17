Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.60 million. Vontier also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-3.15 EPS.

Vontier Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSE VNT traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $41.10. 2,802,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

