Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Update

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.55 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

