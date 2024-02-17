Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Wabash National has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.4 %

WNC stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. Wabash National has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after purchasing an additional 384,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

