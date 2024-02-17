Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $396.00.

Get Watsco alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

Watsco Stock Down 4.0 %

WSO opened at $381.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.69. Watsco has a 52 week low of $284.05 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watsco will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 5.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 16.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.