Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) PT Raised to $206.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $199.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.60.

WTS opened at $197.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $153.25 and a twelve month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3,297.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,515,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 151,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,541,000 after buying an additional 62,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

