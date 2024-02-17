Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 726,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,627,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 358,201 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 941.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 44,618 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 934.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 163,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 129,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $387.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -1.18.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Further Reading

