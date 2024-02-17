WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.07 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

