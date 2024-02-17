WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth about $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

