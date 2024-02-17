WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

