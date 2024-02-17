Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 1,914 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.80 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.