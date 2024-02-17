Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 562 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.77. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

