Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $720,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $201.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

