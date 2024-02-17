Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $838,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,631 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

