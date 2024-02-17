Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in General Electric by 67.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 12.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 465,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in General Electric by 281.7% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GE opened at $149.16 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $150.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.44. The firm has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.