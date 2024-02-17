Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Welltower worth $29,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.
Welltower Stock Down 0.7 %
WELL opened at $93.13 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.25%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.