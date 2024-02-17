Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.19. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wendy’s

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 271,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 906,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,667,000 after buying an additional 53,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.