Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.

Wendy’s Stock Down 2.9 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Wendy’s by 217.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

