Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.19. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 370.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $44,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $26,018,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Barclays downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

