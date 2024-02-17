WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $173.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $202.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.83.

NYSE WCC opened at $145.69 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $121.90 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

