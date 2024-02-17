Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.91

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Wesfarmers’s previous interim dividend of $0.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

