Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.91

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Wesfarmers’s previous interim dividend of $0.88.
Wesfarmers Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
