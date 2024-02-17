Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.29.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Fox Advisors raised Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,173,000 after buying an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $2,396,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 47.5% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

