William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,618 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 127.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after acquiring an additional 263,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,428,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BC. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $86.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.