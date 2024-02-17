William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,928 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Timken by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Timken Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.