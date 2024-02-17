William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.0% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,961,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 64.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 248,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,024 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $179.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $181.54.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

