William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,207 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after buying an additional 248,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,777 shares of company stock worth $39,183,171. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $465.06 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.