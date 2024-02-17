William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.93.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

