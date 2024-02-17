William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $928.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $794.75 and its 200-day moving average is $693.07. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $954.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.