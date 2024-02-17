William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 416,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of STEP stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $37.40.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

