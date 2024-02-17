William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $143.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $149.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

