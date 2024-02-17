William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 169,566 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169,566 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

