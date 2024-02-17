WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 76 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,515,000 after acquiring an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,031 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $11.80 on Friday, hitting $540.73. 289,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,790. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $571.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.79 and a 200 day moving average of $424.42.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

