WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,876,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.61.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

