WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.63 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $15,619,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $785,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.6 %

OLLI traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,698. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

