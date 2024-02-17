WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 48.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 559,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after acquiring an additional 181,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

