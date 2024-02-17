WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 28,133 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 78.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,133 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 627,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,701,000 after acquiring an additional 166,766 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

