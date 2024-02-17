Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.82.

WIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target for the company.

WIT stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

