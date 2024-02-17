Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,082 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.55% of Generation Asia I Acquisition worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GAQ. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generation Asia I Acquisition alerts:

Generation Asia I Acquisition Price Performance

Generation Asia I Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,304. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Asia I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Asia I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.