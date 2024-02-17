Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 61,736 Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,736 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 14.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 19.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 212,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 46,176 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $522,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Up 4.9 %

ARRW stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 11,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,114. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Arrowroot Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.