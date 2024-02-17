Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 384,125 Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNL remained flat at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

