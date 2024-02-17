Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock remained flat at $228.74 during midday trading on Friday. 86 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.63. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Seagen

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.