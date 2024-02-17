Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 18,501 Shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 5.43% of DUET Acquisition worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,317,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get DUET Acquisition alerts:

DUET Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUET remained flat at $10.97 during midday trading on Friday. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.