Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 4,404 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth $6,546,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 127.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 516,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 289,868 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 477,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 51,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at $3,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

TWLV remained flat at $10.65 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

